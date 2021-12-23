Motels along the state highway running through town that house homeless people and economic development — past and present — have dominated talk in Shelburne this year. That is when selectboard member Jerry Storey wasn’t the story.
Every week, Shelburne police respond to numerous calls — sometimes dozens in a week — at Route 7 motels that have housed the homeless in a state effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Town manager Lee Krohn has repeatedly told Shelburne Selectboard members about the stress town police officers deal with from incidents at the motels. Many of the calls take several officers to untangle, Krohn said in June.
“It’s been a challenge. The crews are just exhausted.”
Krohn said officers can get discouraged because so much of their time is consumed by working with people in the motels instead of working with full-time residents of the town.
And, as the year draws to a close, the town is mired in controversy about the dwindling number of police officers. A department budgeted for 12 officers is down to five at last count.
Lt. Mike Thomas said one of the officers who left recently said they couldn’t handle all the mental health calls to Shelburne motels during the pandemic, an assertion disputed by some residents, who say the problem is leadership — specifically calling out chief Aaron Noble as the cause for the exodus of officers.
Thomas also cited low pay, $2 to $3 dollars less per hour than some neighboring departments, as a cause for officers leaving Shelburne.
The department has worked without a contract since June 2020.
Economic development
Improving the permitting process for development project applications took center stage in 2021 as selectboard members finally heard the conclusions of an economic development study commissioned the year before.
David Leckey of Leckey Consulting told the board he had found the town was losing opportunities for economic development because potential projects were avoiding Shelburne because of a complicated project review process and zoning regulations that inhibit growth.
Leckey said town leaders couldn’t know if Shelburne would turn down these proposals because they never got a chance to see them — people with proposals just stayed away.
Leckey recommended that Shelburne officials work on its basic economic development infrastructure and pursue downtown designation, which the selectboard voted to do in August.
The designated downtown program helps “communities with financial incentives, training and technical assistance supporting local efforts to restore historic buildings, improve housing, design walkable communities and encourage economic development by incentivizing public and private investments,” according to Vermont’s agency of commerce and community development.
If approved, Shelburne becomes eligible for tax credits, will be given priority for state grants, be authorized to post lower speed limits and be allowed to create special assessment districts. The designation also streamlines part of the Act 250 process and provides access to capital for transportation projects.
About two dozen communities in Vermont already have designated downtowns.
Storey’s resignations
In May, Jerry Storey resigned as chair of the selectboard after four years but retained his seat on the board. His resignation came as the result of a disagreement about the process for choosing members for the newly formed equity and diversity committee.
The committee started as an equity and diversity task force, formed after a February presentation to the selectboard of a study showing racial disparities statewide, including Shelburne.
The study found that Black drivers were 4.4 times more likely to be stopped.
After a dust-up between Storey and another board member about how members of the new equity and diversity would be chosen, Storey stepped down as chair of the board because of what he said was a lack of “collegial spirit and practice.”
In September, Storey resigned from the selectboard altogether and declined to give his reasons for resigning.
Storey joined the board and became chair during a contentious time in Shelburne politics when the town was embroiled in a lengthy, costly and eventually unsuccessful legal challenge to block the Vermont Railway from building a salt shed north of Shelburne village on Route 7, near the LaPlatte River.
The salt shed itself, and the legal battle to stop it, caused divisions in town and cost Shelburne $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.