Voldemort, Mary Poppins and leaf people, oh my! Costumes from all ages were on full display Sunday, during the the Rotary of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Hallween Parade.

Photos were submitted by Lee Krohn, Rosalyn Graham, Dorilee LeBlanc and Sue Craig.

Halloween Costume Contest Winners

Most Original

Pre-K: Deana Moulton (Rainbow Bright)

1st/2nd: Kensley Royer (Tooth Fairy)

3rd/4th: Evan Foster (Vending Machine)

5th/6th: Anderson LeBlanc (Satyr)

7th/Adult: Luke Albers (Tomura Shigaraki)

Family: Eleanor & Elizabeth John (Dolphin and Trainer) and The Mercieca Family (The 4 Seasons)

Cutest

Pre-K: Nigel Pluss (Cowboy)

1st/2nd: Dylan Shipman (Superman)

7th/Adult: Dorilee LeBlanc & Dalton Howard (Shelburne Leaf People)

Family: The Witt Family (Little House on the Prairie)

Scariest

Pre-K: Jerry Shipman (Ninja)

1st/2nd: Anthony Moulton (Fortnight Fighter)

3rd/4th: Briggs Page and Max Casey (Ninjas)

5th/6th: Christopher Guyette (Bad Power Ranger)

7th/Adult: Manuel Albers (Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter)

Most Colorful

Pre-K: Eleanor Smith (Race Car)

1st/2nd: Nora Pluss (Rainbow Unicorn)

3rd/4th: Gracie Albers (Dragon)

5th/6th: Jack Ahrens (Pickle)

7th/Adult: Jeanette VanBueren (Bird)

Family: Trey and Tyler Capeless (Stuffed Animals)

Funniest

Pre-K: Beckett LeBlanc (Donut Tray)

1st/2nd: Ayla Smith (Bounching Unicorn)

3rd/4th: Benjamin Silvia (Forest Troll)

5th/6th: Sloan Page (Headless Horseman)

7th/Adult: Jennifer Albers (Dolores Umbridge, Harry Potter)

Family: The Hammel Family (Professional Wrestlers “The People’s Team”)

