Voldemort, Mary Poppins and leaf people, oh my! Costumes from all ages were on full display Sunday, during the the Rotary of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Hallween Parade.
Photos were submitted by Lee Krohn, Rosalyn Graham, Dorilee LeBlanc and Sue Craig.
Halloween Costume Contest Winners
Most Original
Pre-K: Deana Moulton (Rainbow Bright)
1st/2nd: Kensley Royer (Tooth Fairy)
3rd/4th: Evan Foster (Vending Machine)
5th/6th: Anderson LeBlanc (Satyr)
7th/Adult: Luke Albers (Tomura Shigaraki)
Family: Eleanor & Elizabeth John (Dolphin and Trainer) and The Mercieca Family (The 4 Seasons)
Cutest
Pre-K: Nigel Pluss (Cowboy)
1st/2nd: Dylan Shipman (Superman)
7th/Adult: Dorilee LeBlanc & Dalton Howard (Shelburne Leaf People)
Family: The Witt Family (Little House on the Prairie)
Scariest
Pre-K: Jerry Shipman (Ninja)
1st/2nd: Anthony Moulton (Fortnight Fighter)
3rd/4th: Briggs Page and Max Casey (Ninjas)
5th/6th: Christopher Guyette (Bad Power Ranger)
7th/Adult: Manuel Albers (Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter)
Most Colorful
Pre-K: Eleanor Smith (Race Car)
1st/2nd: Nora Pluss (Rainbow Unicorn)
3rd/4th: Gracie Albers (Dragon)
5th/6th: Jack Ahrens (Pickle)
7th/Adult: Jeanette VanBueren (Bird)
Family: Trey and Tyler Capeless (Stuffed Animals)
Funniest
Pre-K: Beckett LeBlanc (Donut Tray)
1st/2nd: Ayla Smith (Bounching Unicorn)
3rd/4th: Benjamin Silvia (Forest Troll)
5th/6th: Sloan Page (Headless Horseman)
7th/Adult: Jennifer Albers (Dolores Umbridge, Harry Potter)
Family: The Hammel Family (Professional Wrestlers “The People’s Team”)
