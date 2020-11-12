The Vermont creative sector supports 41,000 jobs and contributes $1 billion to the state’s economy.
Pandemic or not, the creative sector needs our vision and support.
The Vermont Creative Network is calling artists, businesses, workers, supporters and entrepreneurs to join in a statewide conversation on Tuesday, Nov. 17, about advancing Vermont’s creative sector.
The creative sector means everything from visual and performing arts to specialty foods, design, film and media, culture and heritage, and literary arts.
The Vermont Creative Network is a program of the Vermont Arts Council. It is a collective of organizations, businesses and individuals working to advance Vermont’s creative sector.
For more about the Vermont Creative Network visit vermontcreativenetwork.org. For more about the action planning process visit createvt.org.
The Vermont Creative Network is creating a plan for ways to support, market and grow Vermont’s creative sector and help ensure the sector contributes to Vermont’s economy.
The meeting on Nov. 17 is billed as IdeaJam. The free event will run from 12-1 p.m., with an optional “speed networking session” at 11:30 for participants to meet other creative peers from Vermont. Registration is open at createvt.org/events.
Learn more about the process and share ideas online at createvt.org. There will be another statewide IdeaJam on Tues., Dec. 1, focused on specific statewide strategies. On Tues., Dec. 15, the process will conclude with a “Jamboree”—a day of celebration, sharing, and action ideas. All events are held on Zoom and are free and open to the public. Closed captioning and accommodations are available upon request.
Follow this link to register for the IdeaJam: eventbrite.com/e/ideajam-zone-conversations-vermont-creative-network-registration-123492893569.
