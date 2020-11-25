Mara Welton has joined the board of elder care organization Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors.
The owner of Chile Colorado food cart, Welton has a background in food production and interest in global food access, according to a press release.
She is a former owner of Half Pint Farm, operating for 16 years with husband Spencer in Burlington’s Intervale, and a leader in global food organization, Slow Food, since 2007, a longtime partner with HANDS.
“Her enthusiasm is matched only by Mara’s knowledge of food access issues,” executive director Megan Humphrey said.
