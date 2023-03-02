Meagan Buckley, of Richmond, has been named president and CEO of Wake Robin in Shelburne.
Buckley has served as the director of health and resident services for five years and held the interim president and CEO role prior to her appointment. She is a licensed nursing home administrator who held leadership positions within the industry before joining Wake Robin’s staff.
“Meagan has a proven track record, knows the community very well, and is able to get things done effectively, with compassion, poise, and a wonderful sense of humor,” board chair John Maitland said.
Buckley succeeds outgoing president and CEO Martha Maksym, who led the retirement home for three years before retiring, including through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am beyond excited to take over this role and look forward to continuing as a member of the Wake Robin family, which is filled with lovely, caring, and kind people. I thank the community for its trust in me and look forward to our next chapter together,” Buckley said.
