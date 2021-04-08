Shelburne will be the latest home to Union Bank.
The community bank headquartered in Morrisville continues its expansion by buying the former Citizens Bank location, 5068 Shelburne Road.
The Shelburne location will be full-service branch and the bank’s third location in Chittenden County.
“Expansion into Chittenden County has been a key pillar of our strategic growth plan and Shelburne comes on the heels of our 2019 branch openings in Jericho and Williston,” said David Silverman, president and CEO. “Although we still have a significant amount of renovation and staffing work to complete, the branch should open by mid- to late-summer.”
The first floor of the property will feature a full-service branch and offices for commercial and residential lending staff. There is an additional 3,200 square foot second floor office space, which will become available for lease.
Citizens Bank closed the branch last July.
Union Bank is a locally managed and consistently ranks among the top-performing community banks in the country.
