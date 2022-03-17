Jennifer Butler of Shelburne has joined Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman as a real estate agent.
Butler joins the Michaela Quinlan Group.
She has lived and worked in many towns within Chittenden County. After graduating from Champlain College with a degree in education, she taught at most every grade level, from day cares in Milton to high schools in Colchester and South Burlington, summer programs in Winooski, and even a few college classes.
Butler and her husband, Matthew, bought their first home in Shelburne and since have been able to turn their attention to owning investment property, including a vacation rental.
“Trying to create sense and meaning through difficult-to-learn material has always been a driving vehicle to help students be successful,” Butler said. “I hope to translate those skills and strategies toward real estate, equipping my clients with every tool they need.”
The firm has offices in Burlington, St. Albans and Vergennes.
