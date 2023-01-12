Shelburne musician Kevin Kareckas has released his latest extended play on streaming platforms.
The EP features the title track “Oh Jen!,” which is inspired by the true story of the artist unknowingly using a used wedding band to get married. The ring was awkwardly discovered to match his aunt’s ring perfectly at a casual family dinner just weeks after the wedding.
Also at the table was a ringless uncle, who, decades earlier, lost a ring in the same field.
The track features a shimmering alto sax solo by Dave Miller, a Southern Maine based multi-instrumentalist and retired band teacher.
The EP plays out with several cover songs that Kareckas has recorded over the years in home studios across Vermont.
Find out more at kevinkareckas.com
