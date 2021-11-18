Matthew A. Zidovsky of Shelburne has joined Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP as an associate.
Zidovsky’s practice is primarily focused on litigation in the areas of employment law, real estate law, commercial business law, products liability, insurance law, civil rights and other general tort matters. He also repre-sents clients on appeal in both state and federal court, as well as in a variety of environmental matters.
He is a graduate of University of New Mexico School of Law and University of New Mexico. He is admitted to state court in Vermont and state and federal courts in New Mexico; United State Court of Appeals, Tenth Circuit; United States Supreme Court and is a member of the American Bar Association and New Mexico Defense Lawyers Association.
In his free time, Zidovsky enjoys skiing, visiting the ocean and going on adventures with family. He works primarily in the Burlington office.
