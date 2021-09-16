Seventy-four pairs of girls’ pajamas were recently shipped to The Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore., by the Green Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution.
The winter pajamas were donated by Vermont Teddy Bear and PajamaGram to nonprofits for distribution to those in need.
The Chemawa Indian School is a boarding school for 416 American Indian and Alaska Native children in grades 9 to 12. The school fosters educational opportunities and offers a safe and affirmative learning environment for its students.
Approximately 21,036 units were donated to 24 nonprofit organizations during the two-day event held at the company’s Shelburne location, said
