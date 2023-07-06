The Arbors at Shelburne, a residential care community, has ranked among the best memory care communities in Vermont and the entire U.S. according to U.S. News & World Report’s second annual Best Senior Living ratings.
The Arbors was selected following a resident and family member survey. It is the only senior living community in Vermont to have earned this prestigious award.
Respondents gave the community high marks in overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location.
