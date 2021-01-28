Hinesburg’s Cedar Knoll Country Club has hired Michael Slayton to serve as director of instruction.
A fifth-generation Vermonter graduating from Stowe High School in 1977 and Palm Beach Community College in 1984, Slayton left his family’s stonework business to pursue golf.
He has worked at Stowe Mountain Club, Newport Country Club and most recently the Country Club of Vermont.
Slayton stands out because of his non-technical teaching philosophy, but stresses the fundamentals of grip, stance, posture, balance and tempo, according to a press release.
He has gained individual and team wins in Vermont PGA Pro-ams and is the winner of 7 Vermont PGA Championships in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2020 Pro-Pro Championship, and he is the 2017, 2019, 2020 VTPGA Senior stroke play Champion.
For more visit cedarknollgolf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.