Shelburne-based Fiddlehead Brewing Company was named Craft Brewery of the Year by Brewbound, a leading beer industry trade publication.
Fiddlehead’s success story began on New Year’s Eve 2011, when brewmaster Matt Cohen took his 15-plus years of industry knowledge and broke ground on a 15-barrel brewery in Shelburne. The 3,000-square-foot brewery and tasting room were the incubator for their flagship Fiddlehead IPA.
The brewery says its focus has always been “crafting approachable, multidimensional beers, while growing responsibly with a focus on the arts and positively impacting those in our communities — one beer at a time.”
Fiddlehead has recorded double-digit growth each year across its eight markets, and according to Brewbound, “cracked the Brewers Association’s list of the Top 50 Craft Breweries by volume in 2021, growing production to more than 51,000 barrels.”
In 2017, the company built a larger brewery to meet demand, and in 2021 expanded again with the purchase of a 60-barrel brewhouse to increase fermentation space and a state-of-the-art canning line.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 85 percent of the company’s business was based around draft beer. With the loss of in-house business in 2020, the company needed to shift in order to survive.
“At the time we were not canning our flagship IPA,” Cohen said “I never intended to, I always wanted this to be a draft only offer, but I had to pivot because there was no opportunity for draft. So during the pandemic, we started canning our flagship IPA.”
This ultimately opened up an entirely new business for the brewery, and today the company finds itself split right down the middle between producing draft beers, kegs and cans.
“Essentially all the relationships that we had in the business primarily were focused on the premise of bars and restaurants because that’s who we serviced.” said Cohen. “But we didn’t sell a tremendous amount of product off premise to convenience stores and supermarkets.”
The accolade allows the company to make an even bigger impact around the country with its Team Mastermind initiative in which 25 percent of all sales of its Mastermind Double IPA are donated to charity.
Although initially created to focus on raising money for the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, as Fiddlehead’s distribution territory expands, the teams wants to assure that “Mastermind is not only benefiting those in the community where we live and work but also benefiting those in the communities directly where Fiddlehead is sold.”
Funds are now directed to the Team Mastermind Fund, which provides donations to organizations that support pediatric health and community wellness. So far, more than $400,000 has been raised.
For Cohen, Fiddlehead Brewing Company has never been about winning trophies or awards. “If people are buying my beer, I know that I’m doing something right,” he said. “But to be acknowledged for all the hard work we’ve done from the premier publication in our industry, it was incredibly humbling and it really meant a lot to me and my team and all the hard work that we put in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.