The Burlington law firm of Dinse P.C. announced that three Shelburne residents, Ritchie Berger, Karen McAndrew and Jeffrey McMahan, were selected for inclusion on the 2019 New England Super Lawyers list in two different practice areas. Berger and McAndrew were listed in the area of business litigation and McMahan for business and corporate law.
Attorneys are identified as “Super Lawyers” based on extensive nomination and polling among New England attorneys aimed at identifying New England’s top attorneys in each class.
In addition, Berger was ranked in the Top 100 2019 New England Super Lawyers nomination, research and blue-ribbon review process. McAndrew was listed as one of the 2019 Top 50 Women.