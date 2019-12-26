Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP announced that attorney Eric D. Jones of Shelburne has joined their firm.
In his labor and employment practice, Jones handles lawsuits in state and federal courts, arbitrations and government enforcement agency proceedings. He counsels employers of all types and sizes in establishing sound employment practices and policies.
Jones also works with human resources professionals to handle the day-to-day employment matters that arise in the workplace. As a commercial litigator, he represents businesses and individuals in a broad range of disputes, including claims of breach of contract, fraud, unfair trade practices and business torts.
Jones graduated from Northwestern University and received his law degree from Vermont Law School.