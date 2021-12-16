Two Shelburne residents have been elected as new officers at the Howard Center, the broad-based social services agency for Chittenden County.
Meg O’Donnell will serve as president. An attorney by profession, O’Donnell’s career focused on health care law and policy, and included working for state regulatory agencies as well as the University of Vermont Medical Center, where she was director of government and community relations until her retirement in early 2018.
She has extensive experience teaching health policy, and has served on several boards, including the Vermont Board of Bar Examiners, the Community Health Centers of Burlington and New England Federal Credit Union.
Cyndee Cochrane Sturtevant will serve as secretary. Sturtevant previously worked as an auditor and accountant for a Burlington CPA firm, as an instructor of business courses at Community College of Vermont, as a business/human resource manager for Salzburg Seminar and as a high school German teacher.
She is a driver for Meals on Wheels, a volunteer at Lund Family Center, a host for high school exchange students, a Girl Scout Leader, a PTO officer and a deacon at her church.
George Philibert, of South Burlington, was elected treasurer while Kelly Deforge of Essex Junction was elected vice president.
In addition, Jodi Girouard of South Burlington, Andrew Collier of Westford and Mat Robitaille of Milton were elected to serve on the Howard Center board. The terms of board members Kathy Connolly (Burlington), Michael Couture (Colchester), Meg O’Donnell, Ann Pugh (South Burlington) and Sturtevant were renewed for another three years.
