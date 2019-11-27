Shelburne Business and Professional Association is looking to its future.
Since 1996, the Association has worked to support community and business partners, and at its Nov. 20 meeting, leaders of both presented ways to keep this spirit alive.
Pierson Library Director Kevin Unrath, Association member Samantha Jackson, of Vermont Teddy Bear, and selectboard vice chair Jaime Heins showcased for the Association the power of Shelburne as a tourist destination, the place of the new library as a community hub and reflected on a panel discussion on economic growth, which they said was impactful and well-attended.
The discussion that followed focused on a new commitment to cooperation between the Association and town officials and staff. Possible ways to collaborate included Association members attending selectboard meetings, the selectboard joining the Association and adding an economic development officer to town staff.