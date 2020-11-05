Starting Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Shelburne Food Shelf will begin in-person shopping at an expanded site at town hall.

People can sign up on the Food Shelf’s website to pick a slot on Tuesday or Thursday, Nov. 12. COVID-19 safety measures will include one person selecting groceries at a time, without friends or family members in tow.

Advance sign-ups and masks are required. The Food Shelf will be open from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 10, then again from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Visit shelburnefoodshelf.org or call 622-3313 ext. 3 for details.

