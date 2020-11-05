Starting Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Shelburne Food Shelf will begin in-person shopping at an expanded site at town hall.
People can sign up on the Food Shelf’s website to pick a slot on Tuesday or Thursday, Nov. 12. COVID-19 safety measures will include one person selecting groceries at a time, without friends or family members in tow.
Advance sign-ups and masks are required. The Food Shelf will be open from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 10, then again from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Visit shelburnefoodshelf.org or call 622-3313 ext. 3 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.