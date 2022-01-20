So much is going downhill with the pandemic, the economy, the political divide, people hoarding toilet paper, that the Shelburne Tap House decided to go with the flow and embrace the slide by sponsoring a benefit for Cochran’s Ski Area.
The Tap House is celebrating all things that go downhill in the snow by holding a Ski Art Show and Auction with the proceeds going to Cochran’s Ski Area.
Cochran’s mission is “to provide area youth and families with affordable skiing and snowboarding, lessons and race training, in the Cochran tradition,” and in 1998 became the nation’s first nonprofit ski area.
At Cochran’s, the Richmond ski area founded by Vermont’s first family of skiing, the mission is to provide affordable snowboarding, ski and ski racing opportunities and lessons.
The Ski Art Show and Auction is a literal description of the fundraiser: Entrants will paint, draw, use stickers or otherwise create images on skis to then be exhibited at the restaurant.
The entry fee is $15, and if an artist doesn’t have a ski to use as a palette, the Tap House will supply one for $25.
All the proceeds from both the entry fee and an online auction on Feb. 6-28 will go to Cochran’s to help pay for scholarships for kids to ski in its afterschool program. There will be a cocktail reception from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, for artists, family and friends at the restaurant.
Sammy Garey, Tap House manager, said they wanted to give back to the community for its support during COVID-19. So far, the restaurant has managed to stay open during the pandemic.
The skis will be on view at the restaurant, hung vertically on the ends of booths and wherever the restaurant can find a space.
Jimmy Cochran, general manager of the ski area his grandparents Mickey and Ginny Cochran started in the 1960s with just a rope tow, said Cochran’s really is a quintessential Vermont mom-and-pop ski area that also consistently turned out champions.
Of the couple’s four children, Barbara Ann won gold in slalom in Sapporo in 1972, Marilyn skied on the U.S. Ski team for seven years and was a three-time national champion. Bob also skied for the U.S. and professionally and was the first American to win the famed Hahnenkamm combined in 1973. Lindsay, too, skied for the U.S. team and racked up impressive results.
Their children continue the Cochran tradition. Ryan Cochran-Siegle currently races on the World Cup circuit with his cousin Robby, and Jimmy, Roger, Jessica and Tim all raced competitively as well.
Before Cochran’s was officially Cochran’s, neighborhood kids after finishing their homework, would come over to the family’s property to ski and run gates on 60 acres of the Cochran’s property.
“It was very much accessible,” Cochran said.
Sometime in the 1960s, Richmond Elementary School asked his grandmother if she would teach ski lessons to the school’s students.
Now, over 1,000 students from Chittenden County schools, including Hinesburg, Williston and Starksboro, come to Cochran’s for an after-school ski or ride. Richmond Elementary School students even come during the school day. They put on the ski boots before leaving school, get on the bus and when they arrive their skis are already laid out.
Champlain Valley Union’s and South Burlington’s high school ski teams train at Cochran’s.
“The CVU Nordic team just hosted a hill climb here,” Cochran said. “It’s a three-day race competition that culminates in a hill climb race here. The skill and athleticism in that race is amazing.”
That race, known as the Tour de Chittenden, happens at two other ski areas before culminating at Cochran’s and draws competitors from several schools.
“It’s a very, very special place,” said Penni Rand, whose photos are used in lots of Cochran’s publicity. “I raced there when I was in high school in Middlebury in 1981.”
“Some of my earliest memories are skiing around with the T-bar,” Cochran said.
The Cochran’s tradition of sharing ski racing skills focuses less on the results of the competition and more on the process.
“My grandfather had this way of making competition very much a healthy, positive experience,” Cochran said.
“My dad says it was always a nonprofit even if it wasn’t always officially a nonprofit,” he said.
Because fundraising is such a big part of what Cochran’s Ski Area does, the folks who work and volunteer there are “super flattered” that Shelburne Tap House thought of them, Cochran said.
