Shelburne Business and Professional Association meets Monday, July 26, 7 p.m., meeting room 1, Shelburne town offices, to hear economic development consultant David Leckey’s recommendations on the economic future for Shelburne.
The Shelburne Selectboard hired Leckey to advise it on how to build a stronger economy for the town. His research began with hundreds of conversations with Shelburne residents to get a clear picture of their opinions of the current strengths and shortcomings of their town.
