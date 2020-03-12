You’ll see it popping up all over town these days – the Shelburne Business and Professional Association logo with a 2020 designation decorating windows of businesses that are members. From law offices to furniture stores, farms to vineyards, retailers to service businesses, with more added every day.
Business Buzz is committed to bringing readers news of new businesses in town, new products and services, new hires and, of course, new programs being offered by SBPA for its members and its community.
Introducing
SBPA is happy to welcome new members and in weeks to come we’ll profile them in Business Buzz – one of the benefits of membership – so stay tuned for introductions to Burlington Bedrooms, Synergy Home Care, Yoga Roots and many more. It’s fun to meet the folks who are so vital to our local economy.
Programs
On Thursday, March 19, SBPA will welcome members and potential members for a networking opportunity. This is a chance for one local business to discover that they have a potential customer, service provider or supporter right here in town.
The meeting will also feature a panel discussion of the timely topic, Economic Development, with local experts sharing their expertise and inviting questions and suggestions from the audience.
An interesting new feature of the March 19 meeting, at Vermont Design Center on Shelburne Road, is that it will be held from 7:30 – 9 a.m., a time that members may find more convenient. There will be coffee and breakfast treats too.
Now is the time
A new annual membership cycle, January through December, has been inaugurated this year, so now is the perfect time to sign up, and get on board in anticipation of many benefits of being part of SBPA. These include regular business-oriented meetings and speakers, being included on the SBPA webpage www.sbpavt.com where you can post information about your business and put your special events on the calendar, call on the support of SBPA as advocate and mentor, and more, all for an annual fee of $50. And for only $50 more you could be included in the “Welcome to Shelburne” Map Brochure that is distributed state-wide.
Check it out
To learn more, and complete an application form, go to our website www.sbpavt.com. Whether you’re new in town, new to the idea of being part of SBPA, or you’re a member who hasn’t switched to the January to December membership concept, we look forward to hearing from you.