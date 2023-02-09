Bittner Antiques has opened a new showroom at 2997 Shelburne Road.
The 1,000-square-foot space officially opened on Jan. 20.
Visitors will find a mix of local finds and discoveries from around the world. The selection ranges from paintings by noted Vermont artists, fine jewelry, silver, ceramics, esoteric collectibles and examples of Americana and folk art. Also on display are works by Pablo Picasso, Thomas Hart Benton, George Nakashima and other internationally renowned artists.
The building housing the showroom was constructed in the 1980s and was originally home to Applied Graphics. The building lacked insulation and had severely outdated heating and cooling systems.
Brian Bittner, the founder of Bittner Antiques, bought the property in 2021 and undertook a major overhaul of the building, replaced HVAC systems with heat pumps and a new high-efficiency boiler, built an airtight envelope with spray foam insulation and upgraded to LED lighting.
Further renovations to the exterior and site are planned for spring.
Bittner Antiques was founded by Bittner, a third generation Vermont antique dealer with over 20 years of experience. His grandfather, Jack, began buying and selling antiques in the 1960s and opened his shop, Yankee Ingenuity Antiques in Brattleboro. Brian’s father, George, picked up the trade at an early age and continues to buy and sell antiques in southern Vermont.
In addition to its new physical location, the business has operated for many years online and at antique shows throughout New England.
House calls are made daily throughout Vermont for those interested in selling their antiques.
For more information go to bittnerantiques.com.
