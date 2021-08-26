Dave Micklas is the new branch manager at the Union Bank in Shelburne Village.
The bank’s new branch is scheduled to open in October, making it the company’s third branch in Chittenden County.
“Dave’s commitment to the Shelburne community, coupled with his extensive banking experience position him perfectly as we look to serve new and existing customers in the Shelburne area,” said bank president and CEO David Silverman.
Micklas will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations at the branch, including the management of all banking activity and services, along with managing the bank’s business development initiatives.
A banker since 1996, he has been an active member of the Rotary and lives in Shelburne with his wife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.