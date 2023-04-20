The Arbors at Shelburne has received the Benchmark 2023 Circle Award for the second year.
The award recognizes the Benchmark facility that consistently achieves the highest resident and family satisfaction through surveys.
At the company’s 20th annual awards gala on March 9, The Arbors was recognized over 64 other Benchmark independent living, assisted living and care communities throughout the Northeast.
“At The Arbors we take our mission and values very seriously. Dementia challenges the entire family so it’s important to us that we create rewarding and fulfilling experiences for our residents and their families every day that help keep them connected to each other,” said Wendy Brodie, executive director of The Arbors at Shelburne.
The Arbors at Shelburne is the area’s only dually licensed residential care home and nursing facility.
