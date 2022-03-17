Vermont Youth Dancers bring the classic story of the “Wizard of Oz” to life in a full-length theater dance production to current music in “Far from Home, in Search of the Emerald City,” Saturday, April 9, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 10, 1:30 p.m., at Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho.
In the story, Dorothy Gale feels confined to her small farm and longs to break free on her own. Once she is far away, however, it is her truest wish to make her way back home. As they become entangled in a battle of good and evil, both she and her new friends must complete a journey of self-discovery, learning that they each have what they need within themselves to triumph in the end. Will Dorothy realize that her own bravery and spirit will help her overcome evil and lead her home?
Vermont Youth Dancers blend hip-hop and compelling lyrical choreography, with song choices that tell the story. Dance itself is infused with drama as the cast brings characters to life through movement and acting.
More at vermontyouthdancers.org.
