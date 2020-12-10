St. Catherine of Siena in Shelburne is sponsoring a December holiday meal pick-up.
Meals are free for people 60 or older — registration ends today, Thursday, Dec. 10.
The pick-up is 11 a.m. - noon on Wednesday, Dec. 16. There is no delivery available.
To register contact Pat Long at 557-5484 or at plong@agewellvt.org.
On the menu is chicken breast stuffed with apple and cranberry stuffing, mased potatoes, gravy, carrots, wheat roll, cranberry sauce, milk and pumpkin cake. This is a freshly chilled meal to heat and eat at home.
The meals will be distributed from St. Catherine’s new Parrish Hall on the back of the church at 72 Church Street in Shelburne. Just drive through the parking lot and meals will be delivered to cars.
Age Well serves Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties and is the largest provider of Meals on Wheels in Vermont.
