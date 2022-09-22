It’s chicken pie supper season.
Williston Federated Church is holding a takeout-only chicken pie supper Saturday, Oct. 8, 44 North Williston Road.
The meal includes chicken pie and biscuit, squash, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and apple or pumpkin pie. Tickets are $15; children $8. Reservations are required.
Pick up times are staggered starting between 4:15 and 7 p.m. Exact change is appreciated. Drive through the parking lot at the designated time and meals will be delivered to your car.
Call 802-862-7400 for reservations. More at steeple.org.
