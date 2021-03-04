Anyone age 60 and older can get a free Irish meal to go via Age Well. It will be available at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne, the food will be freshly packed and ready to go, with volunteers on-hand to help load in cars’ trunks or backseat. Sign up before noon on March 12. Call 825-8546 or email soberding@yahoo.com to secure one now.

