Want to weigh in on how the town of Shelburne did supporting businesses during COVID-19?
Then take the Shelburne Business Association’s survey and express your experiences and opinions regarding the impact the pandemic had on your business and plans for the future.
The association hopes to find out if the town has been supporting businesses and what tools they would find helpful.
Go to bit.ly/3uRKWHY.
