Hannah Retchin Solomon and Ross Mead Stirewalt were married on Oct. 9, 2020, a beautiful autumn afternoon, under a Chuppah at the Starry Night Café in Ferrisburg.
Hannah is the daughter of Linda Retchin and Jeff Solomon, of Shelburne, and Ross is the son of Carrie and Scott Stirewalt, from Buckeye, Az.
Mr. and Mrs. Stirewalt both attended the University of Vermont. They live in Winooski.
Brian McVey, a friend, officiated the ceremony, which was followed by cocktails and dinner at the Starry Night. Honeymoon to follow in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.