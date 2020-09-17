Taylor Rime Spillane and William Robert John Conroy were married Aug. 8, 2020, in a small family ceremony at Shelburne United Methodist Church, with Rev. Greg Smith officiating.
Summer Spillane, cousin of the bride, was maid of honor. The bride’s attendants, all cousins of the bride, were Riley Mitiguy, Erika Gobeille, Mikaela Gobeille and Haley Mitiguy. Henry Conroy, the groom’s brother, was best man.
Groomsmen were John Ghyzel, Zach Zuk, and Burke Spillane and Harken Spillane, both brothers of the bride.
A reception for family and friends was held at the home of the bride’s parents.
William, the son of Leslie and Brian Conroy, of Shelburne, graduated from the University of Rochester with a bachelor’s degree in English and history and later received his master’s degree in education policy. He works at the University of Vermont as assistant director of academic services in the athletic department.
Taylor, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin W. Spillane of Shelburne, graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics and later received her master’s degree from Syracuse University in public health. She currently works at Blue Cross Blue Shield as a managed healthcare data analyst.
The couple lives in Shelburne.
