Robert and Kathleen Finn, of Shelburne, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Molly, to Dan Foiles on Oct. 3, 2020.
Molly, a graduate of Rice Memorial High School and Denison University, works for PerkinElmer Informatics. Dan, the son of Carol and Ralph Foiles of Lenexa, Kansas, graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School and earned degrees from the University of Kansas and Lehigh University; he works for Adams + Beasley Associates.
They live in Maynard, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.