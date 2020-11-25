Flo Meiler has graced the pages of Shelburne News many times for her accomplishments in track and field.
She’s back, but for hitting another milestone — with someone special.
On Dec. 2, 1960, Florence Filion became Mrs. Meiler, marrying Eugene at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Champlain, N.Y. Now, an incredible 60 years later, the Shelburne-based lovebirds are celebrating their anniversary.
Because of COVID-19, a celebration will be held at a later date.
