Join Vermonters with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementias, family caregivers, and advocates for older Vermonters “We’re ALZ in this Together: Destigmatizing Dementia” at the Statehouse, 115 State St., Montpelier.
The meeting with legislators and others is Thursday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
For information, contact Meg Polyte at mmpolyte@alz.org or 802-316-3839. More at p2a.co/VH7gzMF.
