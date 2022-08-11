Miles for Migraine hosts its 5th annual 2-miler, 5K Run and Relax Burlington Event on Saturday, Sept. 24, 8:30-10:30 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Swift St., in South Burlington.
The event is a fundraiser for migraine and headache awareness, treatment and research. All funds benefit local migraine and headache research and fellowship training programs at University of Vermont Medical Center Headache Clinic.
It’s free for kids 6 and under, $25 until Aug. 25, when the fee increases to $35. Dress up in your best purple flair for a chance at a prize.
More information at btv.milesformigraine.org, katie@milesformigraine.org or 802-734-7598.
