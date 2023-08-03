Wake Robin in Shelburne has been recognized for its ongoing work in sustainability and environmental stewardship.
Casella Waste Systems named Wake Robin one of its 2023 Sustainability Leadership Award recipients, honored for the community’s integration of zero-sort recycling, compost and municipal waste services into its 136-acre campus. It has also created a green committee and climate action task force to identify and address new ways for the community to further its environmental activism.
Earlier this year Wake Robin received the Excellence in Environmental Stewardship Award during the 2023 LeadingAge annual conference in South Portland, Maine, for its continued efforts to expand conservation practices.
Acknowledging that his age group was part of a “throw-away” society, resident Steve Silverman said moving to Wake Robin changed his perspective and inspired him to make sure younger generations can grow up in a better environment.
Wake Robin’s ongoing environmental stewardship work ranges from on-site maple production, growing drought-resistant pollinator plants and utilizing gardening waste and refuse into its compost for a complete cycle, to eliminating junk mail to cut paper consumption and focusing on the reduction of food waste from the about 600 meals served daily on campus.
