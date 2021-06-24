My neighbor Sydney saw me pulling a wagon of cut flowers and asked, “What are you doing? Can I help?”
A rising first grader, Sydney has been my buddy — and breath of fresh air — during the past 18 months of COVID-19-induced isolation. She listened as I explained my plan, to give away flowers to inspire support for a garden in the African nation of Gambia.
Focused on the simple premise that everyone deserves the opportunity for love and livelihood, the Vermont Gambian Garden Project launched in 2018 as a grassroots people-to-people effort to harness the power of water to grow food for sale and substance. Currently, the project is helping more than 150 people.
In 2021, project manager Lamin Drummeh shared his vision for an expanded poultry project. “The quality of chicken for sale in the markets is poor,” he noted. “And too expensive for many families.”
So, now the Vermont Gambian Garden Project is trying to raise awareness and funding to complete six chicken coops before the rainy season.
Our goal is to raise $10,000 by July 15 to get block and cement work done before the rains.
One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the hard-working team in the garden in Gambia.
Familiar with Africa from reading “Magic Tree House” adventure books, Sydney nodded with understanding.
“I have an idea,” she said, scampering off. She quickly returned with a fistful of original drawings — a happy lion, the earth, and several fairies —to support the project. Sydney’s artwork will be on display at the Shelburne Farmer’s Market next Saturday, along with more fresh cut flowers and other goodies available by donation.
Stop by and learn more about the Vermont Gambia Garden Project. Learn more at thevermontgambiagardenproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.