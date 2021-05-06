Vermont National Guard has a new noise comment phone number for any noise-related complaints associated with any air- or army-related operations.
The number is 802-660-5379.
“The new number allows for additional functionality that will provide greater accuracy and efficiency for recording all comments for historical record,” according to Maj. Scott Detweiler.
Detweiler can be reached at (802) 227-2779 or john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.
