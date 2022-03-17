The 35th Vermont Scholastic High School and Middle School Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, April 16, Capital City Grange Hall, Vermont Route 12, Berlin.
All Vermont students are eligible to compete for state championships in two divisions: middle school (grades 6 through 8) and high school (grades 9 through 12). All abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate.
Advance registration is required. Complete rules and registration information can be found at vtchess.info or by contacting Mike Stridsberg, tournament director, at mike@vtchess.info.
