Vergennes Day kicks off its 40th year Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, starting with music by The Hitmen on Friday night, 7-10 p.m.
Activities continue Saturday with a pancake breakfast at the Vergennes Fire Station, 7-10 a.m.; Little City 5K, 10K and 15K races, 8:30 a.m., with on-site registration at 7:30 a.m. at Vergennes Union Elementary School; and later in the day, free wagon rides and events at both Bixby Library and Vergennes Rotary.
The bandstand will feature music throughout the day, and the city’s green will be the site of more than 55 crafters and vendor booths offering fine handcrafts, locally made products, food and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
