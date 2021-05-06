• St. Jude’s Parish Hall, 10759 Route 16, Hinesburg, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, May 13, 12:30-6 p.m.
• Vibrant Church, 2025 Williston Road, South Burlington is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, May 20, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Temple Sinai, 500 Swift St., South Burlington is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Monday, May 24, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• United Church of Hinesburg, 10580 Route 116, Hinesburg is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Friday, June 4, noon-5 p.m.
• Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, June 10, 2-7 p.m.
Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
