• The United Church of Hinesburg, 10580 Route 16, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, March 4, 12:30-6 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• The United Church of Hinesburg, 10580 Route 16, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Friday, March 19, noon-5 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• St. Jude’s Parish Hall, 10759 Route 16, Hinesburg, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Wednesday, March 24, 12:30-6 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road, Charlotte, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, April 15, 2-7 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• St. Catherine of Siena, 72 Church St., Shelburne, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Tuesday, April 27, noon-5 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• St. Jude’s Parish Hall, 10759 Route 16, Hinesburg, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, May 13, 12:30-6 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
