The Shelburne Historical Society and The Pierson Library present “Key to Liberty, the Underwater Archaeology of the Revolutionary War on Lake Champlain” by Christopher Sabick on Wednesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the large community room.
Sabick, the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum director of archaeology, will present his research on the of the Revolutionary sites along the Champlain Valley including Arnold’s Bay in Panton, where Arnold burned the remainder of the fleet from the Battle of Valcour Bay, and the gunboat Spitfire, shown here, the last of Arnold’s gunboats, which sank from Valcour.
