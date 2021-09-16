The Shelburne Town Clerk’s Office will be closed for educational trainings on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 .
Shelburne will attend the Vermont Municipal Clerks and Treasurers Association annual meeting. Workshops include election updates, vital records, open meeting law, fund accounting, a treasurers round table and more.
The session will cover the state mailing of ballots in future General Elections, new rules on voters curing defective ballots, provision of secure drop-boxes, processing of early ballots, and outdoor and drive-through polling place do’s and don’ts.
