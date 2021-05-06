Join Angie Thomas, the author of “The Hate U Give,” in a free Zoom presentation for Vermont Reads 2020.
Register for this free event at bit.ly/2RfeQqQ.
Thomas’s bestselling novel about the Black Lives Matter movement is finding an even wider audience now than when it was first published in 2017.
Her debut novel runs headlong into the challenges faced by young Black kids in a world that doesn’t value their bodies or respect their voices. It’s a universal story about a young girl making the choice to speak out, and her struggle to find her voice will likely resonate deeply with any kid who is facing down violence in their home, their neighborhood or their country.
Sponsored in partnership with Vermont Humanities Council, with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Partnerships for Literacy and Learning, Vermont Library Association and the Vermont School Library Association.
