On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m., Mary Hahn Beerworth, executive director of Vermont Right to Life Committee, will speak at St. Catherine’s Parish Hall, 92 Church St., Shelburne, on Proposal 5.
Learn what constitutional experts have to say about the repercussions of amending the Vermont Constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion.
The presentation is open to the public, and please wear a mask.
More information at shelburnecatholic.org.
