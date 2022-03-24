Age Well and St. Catherine’s of Siena Parish in Shelburne are teaming up to provide a meal to go for anyone age 60 and older on Tuesday, April 12.
The meal will be available for pick up in the parking lot, 72 Church Street, 11 a.m. to noon.
The menu is baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, Capri blend vegetables, dinner roll, Easter cake with icing and milk.
To order a meal: email (preferred) Sheryl at soberding@yahoo.com or call 802-825-8546 by April 7.
If this is a first-time order, provide your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.
If you haven’t filled out a 2022 congregate meal registration, bring a completed registration form with you or send one to Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Highway, Suite 210, Colchester VT 05446.
Forms will be available at meal pick up or download the registration form from bit.ly/3JttGjH.
