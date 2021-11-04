St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 72 Church St., Shelburne, holds a blood drive on Friday, Nov. 5, noon-5 p.m.
All donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by e-mail.
To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
