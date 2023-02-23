Give the lifesaving gift of blood at the Shelburne community blood drive on Tuesday, March 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the St. Catherine of Siena parish hall in Shelburne.
This blood drive is our way of giving neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.
To give, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Shelburne to schedule an appointment.
