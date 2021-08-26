Age Well and St. Catherine of Siena Parish host a free meal-to-go for individuals age 60-plus Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Pick up meals at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 72 Church St., Shelburne, 11 a.m.-noon.
The menu is lasagna rollette with sausage and beef sauce, garden peas, garlic roll with butter, vanilla orange pineapple with Fluff and milk.
Advance registration is required by Sept. 9.
To register, email (preferred) or phone Sheryl at soberding@yahoo.com or 802-825-8546.
To register, leave your name, address, birthdate and phone number.
